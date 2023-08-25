Donald Trump in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
Analysis |
Donald Trump makes history with scowling jailhouse mugshot

  • A stern-looking Donald Trump posed for a mugshot as he surrendered inside an Atlanta jail on Georgia 2020 election charges
  • His mugshot picture, the first for a former US president, could become the most famous booking photo in American history

Associated Press
Updated: 12:21pm, 25 Aug, 2023

