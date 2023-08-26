Supporters of former US president Donald Trump hold a flag outside of the Lewis R Slaton Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Trump and all 18 co-defendants in Georgia election case meet deadline to surrender at jail
- After Trump was booked on Thursday evening, seven co-defendants who had not yet surrendered did so on Friday morning
- Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is expected to set court dates for each of the defendants in the coming weeks to enter pleas
