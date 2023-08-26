T-shirts and hats with an image depicting the mugshot of former US president Donald Trump at a printing store in Los Angeles, California on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Divided US embraces Trump mugshot merchandise

  • Supporters and campaign managers have embraced the image of his arrest, as they rally around Donald Trump’s claims that the charges against him are politically motivated
  • The image could be a huge fundraiser for the Republican candidate, some political strategists predict

Updated: 9:28am, 26 Aug, 2023

