Journalists gathered outside the court on Thursday were not allowed to witness the proceedings. Russian state news agency Tass said the hearing was held behind closed doors because details of the criminal case are classified.

Russia’s main internal security agency, the Federal Security Service, has alleged that Gershkovich, 31, “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

Gershkovich and his employer deny the allegations, and the US government in April declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities have not detailed what, if any, evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.

The Wall Street Journal released a statement on Thursday referencing Gershkovich’s “improper” detention “for doing his job as a journalist”.

“The baseless accusations against him are categorically false, and we continue to push for his immediate release. Journalism is not a crime,” the statement said.