American game show host Bob Barker waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of The Price Is Right in 2007 aged 83. Barker has died at the age of 99. Photo: AP
Bob Barker, long-time US TV game show host, dies at age 99
- Barker, host of The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007, won 19 Daytime Emmys and played a comic version of himself in the hit 1996 film Happy Gilmore
- Barker gave millions of dollars to pro-animal causes, including US$5 million to stop Japanese whaling ships from killing whales off Antarctica
