A view of Earth from space. Nasa can now track air pollution across North America using a brand-new instrument called TEMPO. Photo: Nasa / GSFC / NOAA / USGS / Reuters
Nasa reveals instrument that can trace air pollutants in North America to exact neighbourhoods
- Nasa has released preliminary scans from pollution-monitoring instrument TEMPO taken during a recent trial. It will reach full operation in October
- TEMPO will be especially helpful for improving studies on rush-hour traffic pollution, according to researchers
A view of Earth from space. Nasa can now track air pollution across North America using a brand-new instrument called TEMPO. Photo: Nasa / GSFC / NOAA / USGS / Reuters