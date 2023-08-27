A view of Earth from space. Nasa can now track air pollution across North America using a brand-new instrument called TEMPO. Photo: Nasa / GSFC / NOAA / USGS / Reuters
Nasa reveals instrument that can trace air pollutants in North America to exact neighbourhoods

  • Nasa has released preliminary scans from pollution-monitoring instrument TEMPO taken during a recent trial. It will reach full operation in October
  • TEMPO will be especially helpful for improving studies on rush-hour traffic pollution, according to researchers

Updated: 4:03am, 27 Aug, 2023

