Emergency personnel surround a store after a white man armed with a high-powered rifle and a handgun killed three black people before shooting himself in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Reuters
White gunman driven by racial ‘hate’ kills 3 black people in Jacksonville, Florida
- The shooter entered a Dollar General store wearing a tactical vest, armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun
- Manifestos discovered by the gunman’s family soon before the attack ‘detail the shooter’s disgusting ideology of hate,’ Jacksonville’s sheriff said
