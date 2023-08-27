Emergency personnel surround a store after a white man armed with a high-powered rifle and a handgun killed three black people before shooting himself in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Reuters
Emergency personnel surround a store after a white man armed with a high-powered rifle and a handgun killed three black people before shooting himself in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

White gunman driven by racial ‘hate’ kills 3 black people in Jacksonville, Florida

  • The shooter entered a Dollar General store wearing a tactical vest, armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun
  • Manifestos discovered by the gunman’s family soon before the attack ‘detail the shooter’s disgusting ideology of hate,’ Jacksonville’s sheriff said

Agence France-PresseAssociated Press
Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Updated: 9:05am, 27 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Emergency personnel surround a store after a white man armed with a high-powered rifle and a handgun killed three black people before shooting himself in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Reuters
Emergency personnel surround a store after a white man armed with a high-powered rifle and a handgun killed three black people before shooting himself in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE