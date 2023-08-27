T-shirts and hats with an image depicting the mugshot of former US President Donald Trump are pictured after being printed at a store in LA. Photo: Reuters
Trump has raised US$7.1 million since infamous mugshot at an Atlanta jail
- On Friday alone, Trump brought in US$4.18 million, making it the highest-grossing day of his campaign so far, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said
- Trump is currently facing 4 indictments related to his false claims the election was stolen, and the January 6, 2021 attack by his followers on the US Capitol
