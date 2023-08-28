The Dollar General Store in Jacksonville, Florida where three black people were killed on Saturday. Photo: AP
White Florida shooter who killed 3 black victims bought guns legally, police say
- Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, had written ‘several manifestos’ detailing his hatred for black people, police said, adding he had no criminal record
- Palmeter on Saturday killed a 52-year-old woman and two men in their 20s at the Dollar General discount chain in Jacksonville
