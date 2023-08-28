Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in May. On Saturday DeSantis declared a state of emergency for most of Florida’s Gulf coast as forecasters say a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm. Photo: AP
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in May. On Saturday DeSantis declared a state of emergency for most of Florida’s Gulf coast as forecasters say a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm. Photo: AP
Extreme weather
World /  United States & Canada

Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency as tropical storm expected to hit Florida as hurricane

  • The Florida governor said the hurricane could make landfall in northern Florida’s Big Bend area – where the panhandle transitions into the peninsula
  • DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties as forecasters warned Idalia could cause life-threatening storm surge and flooding

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:15am, 28 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in May. On Saturday DeSantis declared a state of emergency for most of Florida’s Gulf coast as forecasters say a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm. Photo: AP
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in May. On Saturday DeSantis declared a state of emergency for most of Florida’s Gulf coast as forecasters say a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE