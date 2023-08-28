Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in May. On Saturday DeSantis declared a state of emergency for most of Florida’s Gulf coast as forecasters say a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm. Photo: AP
Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency as tropical storm expected to hit Florida as hurricane
- The Florida governor said the hurricane could make landfall in northern Florida’s Big Bend area – where the panhandle transitions into the peninsula
- DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties as forecasters warned Idalia could cause life-threatening storm surge and flooding
