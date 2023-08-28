A federal judge in Washington on Monday said former US president Donald Trump will have to juggle a pending criminal trial with his 2024 re-election campaign as she weighed when the trial should start.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set a trial date for the case charging Trump with trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, one of four criminal prosecutions the former president faces.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has proposed starting the trial on January 2, 2024, 11 months before Election Day. Trump’s lawyers have asked Chutkan to delay the trial until April 2026.

Chutkan said neither of those dates was acceptable.

“Mr Trump will have to make the trial date work, regardless of his schedule,” she said, adding that a defendant’s professional schedule should not have a bearing on when a trial is set.