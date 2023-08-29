Rap star Eminem has formally asked Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his music on the campaign trail, according to a letter made public on Monday.

A video of Ramaswamy, who is enjoying a surge in the Republican primary race, singing along to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair went viral earlier this month.

In a letter first reported by the Daily Mail, music licenser Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) stated that it had received an official request from Eminem demanding that the 38-year-old candidate no longer use his music.

Ramaswamy’s campaign told CNN it will comply with the request to stop using Eminem’s music.

Ramaswamy, who likens himself as “Trump 2.0”, has risen surprisingly to third place among Republicans who are in the running for the 2024 presidential primary elections.