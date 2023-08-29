Former US president Donald Trump faces a tangled calendar in the year ahead as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination while trying to fend off four criminal and three civil trials, some related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 loss.

September 6, 2023

Trump to enter a plea in the Georgia racketeering case, which charges him and 18 other defendants with engaging in a wide-ranging plot to reverse his November 2020 defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.

September, 27 2023

Second debate for Republican candidates. Trump has said he will not participate.

October 2, 2023

Start of a state civil trial in Manhattan, in which New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking at least US$250 million from Trump, his business and his adult sons on charges of lying about the value of his assets to get better terms from lenders and insurers. James is also seeking to stop the Trumps from running businesses in New York.

October 23, 2023

Trial date for one of Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia case, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro. A trial date for Trump and the other defendants in this case has not yet been set.

January 15, 2024

Start of a federal civil trial in Manhattan, in which writer E. Jean Carroll is seeking at least US$10 million from Trump for defamation. Carroll has already won US$5 million from Trump for defamation and sexual assault. Trump is appealing that verdict.

January 15, 2024

The state-by-state Republican nominating contest begins with caucuses in Iowa. New Hampshire is expected to hold the first primary election shortly after, though a date has not been set.

January 29, 2024

Federal class-action trial starts in Manhattan, accusing Trump and his company of participating in an illegal pyramid scheme.

February 8, 2024

Nevada Republican presidential caucuses.

February 24, 2024

South Carolina Republican presidential primary.

March 4, 2024

Trial starts in the federal criminal case in Washington that charges Trump with illegally trying to reverse his 2020 election loss.