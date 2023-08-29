The “Spamouflage” campaign was active across more than 50 platforms and forums including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter, according to a Meta threat report.

“We assess that it’s the largest, though unsuccessful, and most prolific covert influence operation that we know of in the world today,” said Meta Global Threat Intelligence Lead Ben Nimmo.

The social media giant removed around 7,700 Facebook accounts and hundreds of other pages, groups and Instagram accounts connected to the campaign, elements of which have been active since 2018, it said in a quarterly security report.

Facebook parent company Meta said on Tuesday it had uncovered links between people associated with Chinese law enforcement and the long-running but largely ineffectual pro-China “Spamouflage” influence operation.

“And we’ve been able to link Spamouflage to individuals associated with Chinese law enforcement.”

The “Spamouflage” network has engaged in spurts of activity over the last several years pushing positive narratives about China and negative commentary about the United States, Western foreign policies and critics of the Chinese government.

“For the first time we’ve been able to tie these many clusters together to confirm that they all go to one operation,” Nimmo said.

Clusters of the campaign’s fake accounts were run from different parts of China, but shared digital infrastructure and appeared to operate with clear shift patterns, including breaks for lunch and dinner on Beijing time, Meta said.

The “Spamouflage” network first started out posting on large platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, now called X. More recent activity showed it had expanded its footprint to include smaller platforms like Medium, Reddit, Quora and Vimeo as well, the company said.

It amassed a following of about 560,000 accounts for its pages on Facebook, but Meta executives said they believed most of the accounts were fakes that had been bought from commercial spam operators in places like Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Meta said it purged thousands of Facebook accounts that were part of a widespread online Chinese spam operation trying to covertly boost China and criticise the West. Photo: Shutterstock

They said they saw little evidence of genuine audience or engagement beyond that.

“This operation was large and noisy, but it struggled to reach beyond its own fake echo chamber,” said Nimmo.

In one case suggestive of the accounts’ spammy background, a Facebook page that had previously published Chinese-language ads about lingerie abruptly switched to writing English-language posts about riots in Kazakhstan, Nimmo said.

The operation originated in mainland China and its targets included Taiwan, the United States, Australia, Britain, Japan, and global Chinese-speaking audiences.

Some tactics used in China were similar to those of a Russian online deception network exposed in 2019, which suggested the operations might be learning from one another, according to Nimmo.

Meta’s threat report also provided analysis of the Russian influence campaign called Doppelganger, which was first disrupted by the security team a year ago.

The core of the operation was to mimic websites of mainstream news outlets in Europe and post bogus stories about Russia’s war on Ukraine, then try to spread them online, said Meta head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher.

Companies involved in the campaign were recently sanctioned by the European Union.

Meta said Germany, France and Ukraine remained the most targeted countries overall, but that the operation had added the United States and Israel to its list of targets.

This was done by spoofing the domains of major news outlets, including The Washington Post and Fox News.

Gleicher described Doppelganger, which is intended to weaken support of Ukraine, as the largest and most aggressively persistent influence operation from Russia that Meta has seen since 2017.