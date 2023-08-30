The new charges of “counselling or aiding suicide” filed Tuesday bring the total against Law to 14, all of which stem from cases around the Canadian province of Ontario, inspector Simon James of the York Regional Police said.

Authorities suspect Kenneth Law, 57, of marketing the substance, often used as a food additive, online to people at risk of self-harm.

Canadian police filed 12 new charges against a man accused of selling a substance over the internet to assist people with suicides, potentially sending more than 1,000 packages across dozens of countries.

“The victims were Ontario residents. They were both male and female between the ages of 16 and 36 years of age,” James told a press conference.

It is against the law in Canada for someone to recommend suicide, although assisted suicide has been legal since 2016 for people aged at least 18.

Any adult with a serious illness, disease or disability may seek help in dying, but they must ask for that assistance from a doctor.

Advertisement

James on Tuesday said over 1,200 packages may have been sent out to more than 40 countries.

“We don’t know what all those packages contained,” said James, noting that approximately 160 packages had been sent within Canada.

Law was arrested by police in early May. Police at the time alleged that he had “distributed and marketed the substance online to target individuals at risk of self-harm”.

He is currently in custody awaiting trial at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket.

Advertisement

Law, who worked as a chef in a Toronto hotel, intends to plead not guilty, his lawyer said.

“We’re in the early stages of the procedure, but he intends to defend himself,” Matthew Gourlay said.

Advertisement

Several parallel investigations are also under way in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand, according to British media reports.

“We’re communicating and sharing info with police services from all over the world,” said James.

Law’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 27.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone who is experiencing them, help is available. In Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page .