“While Idalia should weaken after landfall, it is likely to still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and near the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina late today,” the hurricane centre said in an earlier update.

The hurricane was located about 88km north of Cedar Key as the storm crawls north-northeast. It’s expected to move along the coast of the Southeast US after crossing Florida.

Idalia’s maximum sustained winds reached 201k/ph Wednesday as it slammed into the sparsely populated Big Bend region, the US National Hurricane Centre said in an update at 7.45am EST.

Hurricane Idalia came ashore on Florida’s west coast with destructive Category 3 winds, triggering blackouts and unleashing flooding rains and dangerous storm surge.

As much as 4.9 metres of seawater could be pushed onshore in some areas on the Gulf coast, and 1.8 metres could slosh across Tampa Bay. The storm is struck north of heavily populated areas near Tampa and Clearwater.

Idalia is likely to maintain hurricane winds further north into Georgia, which will increase power outages, said Anthony Chipriano, a meteorologist with Maxar. As of 7.15am local time, some 107,056 customers were without power in Florida, according to website Poweroutage.us.

Tampa International Airport was closed due to the storm. More than 500 flights in and out of Florida airports were cancelled as of early Wednesday, according to data from FlightAware. Almost 100 were cancelled to and from Atlanta, a major US transport hub.

Idalia is the first major hurricane to hit Florida since last September. That’s when Hurricane Ian struck the Western part of the state as a Category 4 storm, killing at least 150 people and causing more than US$112 billion in damage.

A boardwalk at the Clearwater Harbour Marina in Florida flooded by the rising tide after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Photo: AFP

The latest hurricane is likely a solid US$10 billion storm in terms of damages and losses, according to Chuck Watson, at Enki Research. The storm is hitting sparsely populated area and that will keep damages down, but what is in its path – including people – will be in danger.

Parts of Florida, Georgia and the eastern Carolinas are likely to see as much as 20.3cm of rain into Thursday, with up to a foot likely in some isolated areas, the National Hurricane Center said. Flash, urban and river flooding is likely, “with considerable impacts,” it added.

A tornado watch has also been issued for parts of Florida and Georgia through 3pm local time on Wednesday, the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office said on social media platform X.

“If you’re inside, just hunker down until it gets past you,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a Wednesday morning press conference. “You don’t want to mess around with these winds. There will be things flying all over the place.”

DeSantis extended an emergency declaration to cover 49 counties, with mandatory evacuation orders for several on the Gulf coast. President Joe Biden approved federal emergency declarations for Florida, allowing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate relief efforts. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also declared an emergency on Tuesday.

Hurricane Idalia making landfall in Florida causes “catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds” Photo: AFP

Most of the key citrus areas in central Florida shouldn’t be seriously impacted, World Weather President Drew Lerner said. Florida is the top orange-juice supplier in the US.

While some cotton crops could be damaged, along with fruits and vegetables, the main commodities of corn and soybeans should be fine, said Don Keeney, a meteorologist also with Maxar.