Top US Republican Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again in front of media
- The 81-year-old senator abruptly stopped and stared for over 30 seconds after a reporter asked him for his thoughts on running for re-election
- The mental acuity of elder political leaders in the US has surfaced as an issue as Republicans campaign against President Joe Biden
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze again while taking questions from reporters on Wednesday at an event in Kentucky, raising fresh questions about the 81-year-old’s health.
The mental acuity of elder political leaders has surfaced as an issue as Republicans campaign against President Joe Biden on his age and critics press Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign because of her frailty and confusion.
McConnell, 81, abruptly stopped and stared ahead for more than 30 seconds Wednesday after a reporter asked his thoughts on running for re-election in 2026. An NBC reporter posted a video of the exchange on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Eventually, a woman standing next to him stepped forward to ask if he had heard the question. When he didn’t move, she said to the group: “I’m sorry we’re going to be a minute.” Then she and another person went to him. Seconds later he said, “OK” but didn’t respond to the question.
In July, McConnell briefly froze during a news conference on Capitol Hill. He was led away for a few minutes but then returned to the microphones and said he was “fine” and able to do his job.
The two episodes come months after McConnell suffered a concussion and broken rib in a March 8 fall at a fundraiser in Washington. He was discharged from the hospital on March 25 but didn’t return to the Senate until mid-April.
Democrats and independents aligned with the party have a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate. Any absence by McConnell would not affect partisan control of the chamber.
If he were to leave the Senate during his term, Kentucky law requires a temporary replacement from the same party until there is a new election in the heavily Republican state.
Earlier this year, McConnell became the longest-lasting Senate party leader ever, surpassing the 15-year record held by Democrat Mike Mansfield for more than four decades.
In a Senate career extending more than three decades, McConnell rose to become a leading appropriator, chairman of Senate Republicans’ campaign committee and eventually Republican leader beginning in 2007.
A McConnell aide said the senator would be consulting with a doctor before his next public event. The Senate is due to reconvene on Tuesday after a summer recess.
“Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today,” McConnell’s spokesperson said.
Additional reporting by Reuters