Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze again while taking questions from reporters on Wednesday at an event in Kentucky, raising fresh questions about the 81-year-old’s health.

The mental acuity of elder political leaders has surfaced as an issue as Republicans campaign against President Joe Biden on his age and critics press Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign because of her frailty and confusion.

McConnell, 81, abruptly stopped and stared ahead for more than 30 seconds Wednesday after a reporter asked his thoughts on running for re-election in 2026. An NBC reporter posted a video of the exchange on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Eventually, a woman standing next to him stepped forward to ask if he had heard the question. When he didn’t move, she said to the group: “I’m sorry we’re going to be a minute.” Then she and another person went to him. Seconds later he said, “OK” but didn’t respond to the question.

In July, McConnell briefly froze during a news conference on Capitol Hill. He was led away for a few minutes but then returned to the microphones and said he was “fine” and able to do his job.