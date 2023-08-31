Donald Trump and his company inflated the value of his assets by as much as US$2.2 billion, according to a new court filing by New York’s attorney general urging a judge to find the former US president liable for fraud before a trial set to start in October.

“Undisputed” evidence of inflated values from 2011 to 2021 was so strong that the state should be granted “summary judgment” in its 2022 suit, which alleges “persistent and repeated” fraud by Trump and his Trump Organization, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday in a state court filing in Manhattan.

If the judge rules Trump is liable, the trial would still go forward starting October 2 on the state’s other claims, including falsifying business records and issuing false financial statements.

The trial is not related to the four criminal prosecutions Trump faces. While civil cases pose no risk of jail, a loss for Trump in the fraud suit could result in a $250 million payout to the state and a ban on Trump serving as a director of any New York-based company. His adult sons, Donald Trump Jnr and Eric Trump, are also defendants.

03:04 Donald Trump refuses to answer questions more than 400 times in fraud deposition Donald Trump refuses to answer questions more than 400 times in fraud deposition

Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House in 2024 and is the Republican Party’s front-runner, denies wrongdoing and argues all of the lawsuits and prosecutions he faces are part of a coordinated “witch hunt” by Democrats to undermine his campaign.