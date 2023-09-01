A leader of the Proud Boys militia who called for a “war” to keep Donald Trump as president was sentenced to 17 years in prison Thursday, one of the longest sentences yet over the 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Prosecutors said Joe Biggs was a key figure in a “seditious conspiracy” to forcibly overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, leading Trump supporters in the January 6 military-style assault.

His sentence was one year short of the longest in the hundreds of convictions in the Capitol attack, an 18-year sentence given to Stewart Rhodes, the founder of another far-right militia central to the Capitol siege, the Oath Keepers.

But it was only half of the 33 years urged by prosecutors, as Judge Timothy Kelly said it was not a mass-casualty event and that Biggs had not intended to kill anyone in the uprising. Nevertheless, Kelly said: “There is a need for deterrence.”

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio (left) and rally organiser Joe Biggs (right) congratulate each other during an event in Portland, Oregon, in August 2019. Photo: AFP

The assault “broke our tradition of the peaceful transfer of power, which is one of the most precious things that we had as Americans”, the judge said.