Jimmy Buffett, US singer who spun margaritas into gold, dies at 76

Jimmy Buffett, the all-American musician turned mogul who spun his beach bum folk-rock hits into a prolific business empire, has died at 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” according to a statement posted to Buffett’s website and social media pages on Saturday.

No cause of death was given. Buffett cancelled concerts earlier in 2023 after being hospitalised for an unspecified illness.

Buffett’s music, which he dubbed “drunken Caribbean rock ‘n’ roll,” endeared him to millions and pioneered a genre-bending mix of country, soft rock and folk.

Odes to frozen margaritas, Hawaiian shirts and sandy beaches populate his lyrics, which came to embody the easy-going swing of 1970s America.