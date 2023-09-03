Bill Richardson, a veteran Democratic politician and former US ambassador to the United Nations who later spent decades negotiating the release of Americans detained around the world, has died at age 75, his associates said on Saturday.

Richardson, who also served as governor of New Mexico and the US energy secretary, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday night, the Richardson Centre for Global Engagement said in a statement.

Richardson was one of the highest-profile Latinos in the US political world.

He made his name as the “Indiana Jones” of US diplomacy and was famed for daring head-to-head encounters with strongmen leaders on the US pariah list, including Iraq’s late president Saddam Hussein, Cuba’s late leader Fidel Castro, and Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro.

02:05 US basketball star Brittney Griner freed by Moscow in exchange for Russian arms dealer US basketball star Brittney Griner freed by Moscow in exchange for Russian arms dealer

More recently he was involved in efforts that led to the release of US basketball star Brittney Griner in December from a Russian prison after she was convicted of a drug offence.