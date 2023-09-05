Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dies of liver failure at 56

Steve Harwell, the long-time frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth has died. He was 56.

The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, said Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” on Monday morning surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho. The cause of death was acute liver failure, Hayes said in a statement.

Smash Mouth were known for hits including All Star – which featured in the animated film Shrek – and Then the Morning Comes.

Steve Harwell, lead singer of US band Smash Mouth, in 2002. Photo: Reuters

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle,” Hayes said. “Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.”