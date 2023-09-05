US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said on Monday, days before President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to the G20 summit in India.

Biden was administered a test Monday evening and was negative, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“The president will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” she added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the president was reconsidering his travel itinerary.

01:20 Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip G20 summit in New Delhi, India Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip G20 summit in New Delhi, India

The president is slated to attend the G20 which is being held on September 9-10 in New Delhi. Following the summit, Biden has plans to travel to Vietnam.