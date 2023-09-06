US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s two episodes of freezing up while speaking in public appear not to be the result of a stroke or a seizure disorder, Congress’ doctor said on Tuesday in a statement that did not explain what caused the incidents.

In a one-paragraph letter to the 81-year-old lawmaker, Dr Brian Monahan said he reached his conclusion after a comprehensive neurological assessment that included the results of brain MRI imaging, an EEG (electroencephalogram) study and consultations with several neurologists.

McConnell, the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, had been sidelined for weeks after he tripped at a Washington dinner on March 8 and was admitted to a hospital for treatment of a concussion and a minor rib fracture. He returned to the Senate in April.

Senator John Barrasso, left, reaches out to help Mitch McConnell after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphone during a news conference at the US Capitol in July. Photo: TNS

“There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA (transient ischemic attack) or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease,” Monahan wrote. “There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall.”