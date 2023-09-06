The father of a woman who died during last month’s wildfires in Hawaii has sued the state and the county of Maui in a “first-of-its-kind” lawsuit accusing the governments of gross negligence leading to the blazes that razed the historic town of Lahaina last month.

Filed on Monday in Hawaii state court, the lawsuit is the first stemming from the wildfires to be lodged against the state. It also names the state’s electric utility Hawaiian Electric, which is already facing several lawsuits, and a major landowner on the island, Bishop Estate, over the fires.

The lawsuit, filed by Harold Wells on behalf of himself and his 57-year-old daughter’s heirs, alleges the risk of wildfires was well known to the defendants and that the fires were preventable. Measures that would have reduced the risk, including proper vegetation and electrical grid management were not taken by the defendants, Wells argued.

Wells’ daughter, Rebecca Rans, is among at least 115 people who died during the deadliest US wildfires in more than a century. The county released a list of 388 people believed to still be missing late last month.