Hunter Biden to be charged in gun case this month, prosecutor says

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will be charged before the end of September with a federal firearm offence after his plea deal went sour, the prosecutor said on Wednesday in a court filing.

Special Counsel David Weiss, who has investigated the president’s son for five years, said a grand jury would issue its indictment in the case before September 29.

According to the original Weiss charges filed in June, Biden failed to file his tax returns on time on earnings of more than US$1.5 million for 2017 and 2018.

He also bought and kept a handgun for a few weeks in 2018 even though he had, as he has openly admitted, a serious drug problem.

US Attorney David Weiss speaks during a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, in May 2018. Photo: The News Journal via AP

In a deal reached with Weiss in late July, Biden agreed to plea guilty to two minor tax charges.