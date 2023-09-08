China suspected of using AI on social media to sway US voters, Microsoft says

Microsoft researchers said on Thursday they found what they believe is a network of fake, Chinese-controlled social media accounts seeking to influence US voters by using artificial intelligence.

The Chinese embassy in Washington said in a statement that accusations of China using AI to create fake social media accounts were “full of prejudice and malicious speculation” and that China advocates for the safe use of AI.

In a new research report, Microsoft said the social media accounts were part of a suspected Chinese information operation. The campaign bore similarities to activity which the US Department of Justice has attributed to “an elite group within [China’s] Ministry of Public Security”, Microsoft said.

The researchers did not specify which social media platforms were affected, but screenshots in their report showed posts from what appeared to be Facebook and Twitter, now known as X.

A screenshot from the Microsoft report shows one of the AI-generated images featuring the Statue of Liberty holding a rifle. Image: Microsoft Threat Analysis Centre

The report highlights a fraught social media environment as Americans prepare for the 2024 presidential election.