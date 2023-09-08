Former US president Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro was found guilty on Thursday of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House of Representatives committee that investigated the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

A 12-member jury found Navarro guilty of two counts of contempt after he refused to testify or turn over documents to the Democratic-led House panel that investigated the January 6, 2021 riot by Trump supporters and broader attempts by Trump, a Republican, to reverse his 2020 election defeat.

Navarro said ahead of trial that he did not have to comply with the committee’s demand because Trump invoked executive privilege, a legal doctrine that shields some executive branch records and communications from disclosure.

But US District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Navarro could not use this as a defence, finding that the defendant had not put forward evidence that Trump formally invoked executive privilege in response to the subpoena.