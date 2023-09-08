Paqui issued the statement days after Harris Wolobah, 14, died shortly after attempting the challenge at his high school in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings,” they added. “As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves.”

“The Paqui One Chip Challenge is intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labelling highlighting the chip is not for children,” Paqui wrote in a statement.

Wolobah ate one of the chips at school and was taken to the nurse’s office. He was sent home from there, but fainted at his house and was rushed to a local hospital.

Wolobah’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but his family suspected the chip was to blame.

The One Chip Challenge began in 2016, as Paqui marketed their products as being infused with the “spiciest pepper in the world”, the Carolina Reaper. Unlike most snacks, Paqui chips are sold in one-chip packs.

Advertisement

The One Chip Challenge chip sells for about US$10 and comes wrapped in a sealed foil pouch that is enclosed in a coffin-shaped cardboard box.

Wolobah was the first person to die hours after eating the chip, but he was not the first to experience serious medical issues. Three students at a California high school were hospitalised in January 2022 after trying the challenge.

Additional reporting by Associated Press