A Georgia grand jury recommended criminal charges against three Republican US senators and other allies of Donald Trump as part of its investigation into efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 presidential defeat, according to a report released on Friday.

None were ultimately charged when Georgia prosecutors filed a sweeping criminal case against Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators.

The special grand jury recommended charging Georgia’s two senators at the time, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, as well as Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the report showed.

The panel also recommended charges against Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, adviser and lawyer Boris Epshteyn and lawyers Lin Wood and Cleta Mitchell, the report showed.

Graham, a former Trump rival-turned-golf-buddy, asked Georgia officials to examine postal votes after the Republican president’s defeat. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.