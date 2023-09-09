Top US Air Force general warns against China’s push to recruit pilot trainers

The US Air Force’s top general warned the service’s ranks to be on guard against offers to work for companies training Chinese military pilots, the most explicit public acknowledgement yet of a practice the US has sought to clamp down on.

In a letter dated September 5 but circulated on Friday, General Charles Brown, the Air Force chief of staff, asked airmen to report if they or someone they know has been recruited or targeted for recruitment to train foreign armed forces.

“By essentially training the trainer, many of those who accept the contracts with these foreign companies are eroding our national security,” wrote Brown, who is also US President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

US Air Force General Charles Brown testifies before the US Armed Services Committee on his nomination for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington in July. Photo: AFP

He said those companies are targeting US and Nato-trained service members to train Chinese people abroad and “fill gaps in their military capabilities”.