US, Canadian warships transit Taiwan Strait in latest joint mission

A US and a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the US Navy said, marking the second such joint mission since June and coinciding with the leaders of both countries attending the G20 summit in India.

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson and Canada’s HMCS Ottawa conducted a “routine” transit “through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law”.

“Ralph Johnson and Ottawa’s bilateral transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the US Navy added in a statement.

China’s military condemned the transit,accusing the ships of carrying out “public hyping” in the strait, which separatesTaiwan from China.