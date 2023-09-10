A new biography of Elon Musk confirms that the Tesla CEO had a previously unreported third child with his ex-partner, Canadian musician Grimes.

The child, whose age has not been made public, is named Techno Mechanicus and goes by the nickname “Tau”.

Journalist Walter Isaacson, whose biography of Musk is set to release next week, is the first to confirm the couple has a third child, according to a New York Times review of the biography.

Isaacson was given unprecedented access to Musk over the last two years.

Accounting for Techno Mechanicus, Musk now has 10 known biological children with three different women.