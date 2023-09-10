Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are “aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters” they wrote supporting Danny Masterson.

The two actors took to Instagram on Saturday to address the letters they wrote in support of their That ’70s Show co-star Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday after being convicted of two counts of rape in May.

Kutcher and Kunis were among the high-profile Hollywood personalities whose letters of support were included in a 108-page filing seeking leniency in Masterson’s sentencing.

“I met Danny Masterson when I was 20 years old in 1998,” Kutcher wrote, according to a letter published in US media. He instantly became a friend, dedicated co-worker, and role model to me. And has remained as such for 25 years.

Kutcher, whose letter was reportedly one of dozens submitted to the judge to ask for leniency, said he was aware his friend had been found guilty, but wanted his character reference to be taken into account in sentencing.