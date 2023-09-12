The US approved updated Covid-19 vaccines on Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and halt any surge this autumn and winter.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision opens the newest vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to most Americans even if they have never had a coronavirus vaccination. It is part of a shift to treat autumn updates of the Covid-19 vaccine much like getting a yearly flu vaccination.

There is still another step: the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must sign off. A CDC advisory panel is set to issue recommendations on Tuesday on who most needs the updated shots. Vaccinations could begin later this week, and both the Covid-19 and flu vaccine can be given at the same visit.

Covid-19 hospitalisations have been rising since late summer although – thanks to some lasting immunity from prior vaccinations and infections – not nearly as much as this time last year.

But protection wanes over time and the coronavirus continually churns out new variants that can dodge prior immunity. It has been a year since the last time the vaccines were tweaked.