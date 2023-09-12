US marks September 11 attacks with Pentagon, World Trade Centre site events

Biden’s decision to hold the event in Alaska, instead of Washington or New York, was a departure from what has been presidential custom.

Americans paused on Monday to remember the September 11 attacks, 22 years after Islamist hijackers seized control of four jetliners and crashed them into the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Centre and the Pentagon.

Also at the New York event was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

His front-runner rival in the race, former president Donald Trump, issued a video vowing “we will never, ever forget” the September 11 victims.

Across the Potomac River from Washington, top US military leaders held their annual event at the Pentagon.

In Shanksville, Pennsylvania, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff laid a wreath at the memorial for United Flight 93. One of the four hijacked planes crashed into the ground there after a passenger uprising.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and prompted then-President George W Bush to launch a “global war on terror” that included a military assault on Afghanistan to find al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden eluded capture until he was killed in a US raid on his Pakistan compound in 2011 ordered by then-President Barack Obama.

The September 11 attacks were the worst assault on US soil since the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour, Hawaii, where 2,400 people were killed.