Donald Trump seeks disqualification of US judge in federal election case
- Trump filed a motion seeking to disqualify US District Judge Tanya Chutkan from presiding over a 2020 presidential election case
- Trump has frequently criticised Chutkan on his social media site since she was randomly assigned to preside over the election case
Trump argued in a court filing that Chutkan’s prior statements appearing to refer to his role in influencing the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters raise questions about her impartiality in the case.
The court filing cites a remark Chutkan made at a 2022 sentencing hearing for a Capitol riot defendant in which she suggested that the rioter was motivated by “blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day”.
Trump’s lawyers argued that the comment indicated the judge’s belief that Trump “should be prosecuted and imprisoned”.
Trump has been charged by US Special Counsel Jack Smith with four felony counts for allegedly plotting to subvert the results of the 2020 election.
Chutkan, who was nominated by former Democratic President Barack Obama, ruled against Trump in 2021 in a civil case he brought attempting to shield his White House records from the US House committee that investigated the Capitol attack.
“Presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not president,” Chutkan wrote in her ruling.