US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to lead a bipartisan congressional delegation to China, Japan and South Korea soon, an aide to Schumer said on Tuesday.

It would be a high-profile trip by Schumer, who has repeatedly urged the United States to take a harder line on China and would follow visits by a series of Biden administration officials including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in August.

Punchbowl News reported the trip earlier on Tuesday and said it could take place in October.

02:55 US Senate passes Chips and Science Act to compete with China’s semiconductor industry US Senate passes Chips and Science Act to compete with China’s semiconductor industry

Schumer in May launched a renewed effort to address competition from China, planning legislation to boost the US ability to address China on issues from technology to security and threats to Taiwan.