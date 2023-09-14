A man charged with murder in the stabbing death of his Purdue University dormitory roommate has been found competent to stand trial, court records show.

Doctors at Logansport State Hospital found Ji Min Sha competent for trial after months of treatment, a Tuesday court filing shows.

Sha “has attained the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of his defence”, hospital Superintendent Bethany Schoenradt wrote in a letter to Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin.

The judge in April found Sha unfit for trial in the death of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis in October 2022. Persin at that time found that Sha had reported hallucinations and experienced chronic psychosis and delusional thoughts while in jail.

Varun Manish Chheda (pictured) and Ji Min Sha lived in McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus, about 104km (65 miles) northwest of Indianapolis. Photo: Chheda family

Persin directed the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office to take Sha to the county jail.