Frosty ties prompt Canada to call off trade mission to India

Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that was planned for early October, a move that comes as broader trade talks between the two countries have stalled.

It also follows a contentious meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent G20 summit in New Delhi.

Modi’s office publicly criticised Trudeau after the meeting for allegedly tolerating “anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada,” while Trudeau said he raised concerns over foreign interference in Canadian politics.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng gave no explanation for calling off the trade mission, and did not give a future date for sending one. The trip had been planned to go to Mumbai beginning October 9, and focus on sectors including automobiles, agriculture and information technology.