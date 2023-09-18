US military asks for help finding lost F-35 fighter jet

A stealth-capable US fighter jet vanished on Sunday – not from prying eyes but rather from the American military, prompting an unusual call to the public to help locate the missing multimillion-dollar plane.

After what authorities labelled a “mishap”, a pilot flying an F-35 in the southern state of South Carolina on Sunday afternoon ejected from the craft.

The pilot survived, but the military was left with an expensive problem: it couldn’t find the jet, leading Joint Base Charleston to ask for help from local residents.

“If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defence Operations Centre,” a post from the base read on X, formerly known as Twitter.