President Joe Biden ’s son Hunter sued the US Internal Revenue Service on Monday, alleging unlawful disclosure of his taxes by whistle-blowers who work for the US tax agency.

The lawsuit, filed in District Court for the District of Columbia, focused on statements made by IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler in media interviews amid a long-running investigation by House of Representatives Republicans into the younger Biden’s taxes and business dealings.

Hunter Biden, 53, is at the centre of a political maelstrom, as House Republicans mount an impeachment inquiry against his father focused on alleged ties between his business practices and his father’s policies during his father’s tenure as vice-president from 2009 to 2017. They have so far presented no evidence showing that the elder Biden profited from his son’s businesses. The White House has denied any wrongdoing.

Hunter Biden at the J Caleb Boggs federal building and US courthouse on July 26. He is the first child of a sitting US president to have been criminally indicted. Photo: TNS

Hunter Biden is the first child of a sitting US president to have been criminally indicted. Prosecutors last week charged him with three counts related to the fact that he was lying about using illegal drugs when he bought a firearm. Hunter Biden and prosecutors earlier had reached a plea deal over tax and gun charges, but it collapsed.