Canada
Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot in a car park of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: BCSikh / Instagram
WorldUnited States & Canada

Canada expels Indian diplomat over killing of Sikh leader, foreign minister says

  • Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom India had declared a wanted terrorist, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18
  • ‘Today we have expelled a senior Indian diplomat from Canada,’ said foreign minister Melanie Joly, without naming the diplomat
Agence France-Presse
Canada on Monday expelled an Indian diplomat believed to have a credible link to the murder of an exiled Sikh leader in western Canada, the country’s foreign minister said.

“Allegations that a representative of a foreign government may have been involved in the murder of a Canadian citizen here in Canada, on Canadian soil … are totally unacceptable,” said Melanie Joly.

“Therefore, today we have expelled a senior Indian diplomat from Canada,” Joly added, without naming the diplomat.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed earlier on Monday that Canada is investigating “credible allegations” that Indian agents may have had a role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, in June near Vancouver.

“The involvement of any foreign government in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Trudeau said.

He called “in the strongest possible terms” on the Indian government to cooperate in clearing up the matter.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Nijjar, whom India had declared a wanted terrorist, was gunned down on June 18 in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver that is home to one of the largest Sikh populations in Canada.

Nijjar advocated for the creation of an independent Sikh state to be carved out of parts of northern India and perhaps part of Pakistan. India accused Nijjar of carrying out terrorist attacks in India, a charge he denied.

Tensions between India and Canada have been simmering over the unsolved killing, and Indian unhappiness over how Ottawa has handled right-wing Sikh separatists.

New Delhi accuses Ottawa of turning a blind eye to the activities of radical Sikh nationalists who seek a separate Sikh homeland in northern India.

The tensions flared further during the G20 summit in New Delhi, which Trudeau attended.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed “strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada” during a meeting with Trudeau, according to an Indian government statement.
Canada also recently suspended negotiations for a free-trade agreement with India.
Trudeau later told media that Canada would always defend “freedom of expression, freedom of conscience and freedom of peaceful protest” while acting against hatred.

