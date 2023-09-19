Canada on Monday expelled an Indian diplomat believed to have a credible link to the murder of an exiled Sikh leader in western Canada, the country’s foreign minister said.

“Allegations that a representative of a foreign government may have been involved in the murder of a Canadian citizen here in Canada, on Canadian soil … are totally unacceptable,” said Melanie Joly.

“Therefore, today we have expelled a senior Indian diplomat from Canada,” Joly added, without naming the diplomat.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed earlier on Monday that Canada is investigating “credible allegations” that Indian agents may have had a role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, in June near Vancouver.