Trump denies wrongdoing after it was reported he wrote to-do lists on classified documents
- Former aide Molly Michael said Trump wrote tasks and requests on the back of notecards she later recognised as sensitive White House materials
- A Trump spokesperson dismissed the report as ‘illegal leaks’ and denied wrongdoing. Trump faces charges of illegally storing classified documents
Donald Trump has denied wrongdoing after a report on Monday said that one of the former US president’s long-time assistants told federal investigators he repeatedly wrote to-do lists for her on documents from the White House marked classified.
The notecards had visible classification markings used to brief Trump while he was still in office about phone calls with foreign leaders or other international matters, the news outlet said.
Michael became Trump’s executive assistant in the White House in 2018 and continued to work for him when he left office. She resigned last year, in the wake of Trump’s alleged refusal to comply with federal requests, ABC News said.
A Trump spokesperson dismissed the report as “illegal leaks” and denied wrongdoing.
Trump was charged in an indictment in June with criminal counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements to investigators. He has pleaded not guilty.