The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered an iPhone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a flight from Charlotte in North Carolina to Boston said they believe she was targeted by a member of the crew.

During the September 2 American Airlines flight 1441, the girl was told by a male member of the crew to use the first-class bathroom. The crew member entered just before the youngster, told her the seat was broken but not to worry about it and then re-entered the bathroom after she left, her family said in a written statement.

After using the toilet, the girl realised that a largely obscured iPhone had been affixed to the back of the toilet seat, apparently to record her. She took a picture of this with her own phone before leaving the bathroom.

“These events have left our daughter - and entire family - shocked and profoundly disturbed,” the family wrote in a statement.