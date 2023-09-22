The owners of a New York day care centre where a toddler died and three others were sickened by opioid exposure last week were hiding bags of fentanyl beneath a trap door in the children’s play area, police said.

New York detectives were executing a search warrant on the Bronx apartment on Thursday when they found the narcotics, including a large quantity of fentanyl, and other paraphernalia concealed by plywood and tile flooring.

Photos shared by police show bags full of powder inside the “trap floor”, a few steps away from a shelf of children’s toys.

The grim discovery came nearly a week after four young children attending the day care in the Bronx apartment were treated for opioid poisoning. One of the victims, one-year-old Nicholas Dominici, is believed to have died from the exposure.

The day care centre operator, Grei Mendez, and a tenant of the building, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, were charged with murder of “depraved indifference” in Dominici’s death. Authorities are still seeking a third individual, Mendez’s husband and a cousin to Brito.