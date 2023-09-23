House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul says Congress needs to tighten restrictions on US firms’ investment in China beyond those proposed by President Joe Biden earlier this summer, as recent breakthroughs in Chinese technology have spurred debate over the effectiveness of Washington’s controls.

The Texas Republican sees a path forward that builds on two legislative efforts: imposing sanctions against individual Chinese firms and curbing spending on a sector-wide basis.

The first is a House bill that would require the president to slap sanctions on companies involved in China’s defence or surveillance efforts. McCaul also wants to strengthen a Senate-passed measure that now only requires firms to notify the government about investments in China’s hi-tech sectors, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

“I think we can go down that list, sector by sector, and prohibit the sale rather than just notification,” McCaul said at the Texas Tribune festival. “Put the sanctions piece in, and then we got a really strong countering-China bill.”