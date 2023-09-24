US ‘won’t get too involved’ in India-Canada spat over Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing, key Biden donor Charles Myers says
- The founder of political strategy firm Signum Global Advisors said Biden was likely to keep a distance from the dispute to avoid disrupting Washington’s ties with Delhi
- Canada has said there’s ‘credible’ evidence that links to the Indian government to the murder of the separatist leader
“We’re doing everything we can to engage with India to try to help outcompete China, and I don’t think the United States is going to get too involved” in the dispute, Signum Chairman Charles Myers said.
Myers, former vice-chairman at Evercore, is a long-time Democratic Party donor who has raised money for Biden.
Allegations of Canadian Sikh killing stem from surveillance of Indian diplomats
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week there’s “credible” evidence that links to the Indian government to the murder of Nijjar, who was an advocate for an independent Sikh nation in northwestern India. “Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Trudeau said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged India to work with Canada in its investigation in the case. “We want to see accountability, and it’s important that the investigation run its course and lead to that result,” he said.
But US and other allies have stopped short of taking any specific retaliatory measures, such as expelling Indian diplomats.
The Indian government, which denied involvement in the killing, has called Nijjar a terrorist and criticised Trudeau’s government for not doing more to combat “anti-India activities” within the Indian diaspora in Canada.
“For Prime Minister Trudeau to even make these allegations public, he has to have very good intel and evidence, given how serious the allegation is,” said Myers. “If true, it is an example of state-sponsored terrorism on Canadian soil.”
Even so, the US is “going to try to stay out of this,” he said.