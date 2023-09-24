A shutdown would harm food safety, cancer research and children’s programmes, Biden said, adding that ensuring that the government is funded is one of the core functions of Congress.

“Now a small group of extreme Republicans don’t want to live up to the deal,” he said.

The deal reached between congressional Republican leadership and his administration in May would have funded essential domestic and national security priorities and still cut the budget deficit by US$1 trillion over the next 10 years, Biden said at a congressional awards dinner on Saturday.

“It’s time for Republicans to start doing the job America elected them to do. Let’s get this done,” he said.

Biden also cast his 2024 campaign against likely Republican challenger former president Donald Trump as a battle against political extremism.

“I wish I could say our threat to democracy ended with our victory in 2020 but it didn’t,” Biden said. “Our democracy is still at stake, don’t kid yourself.”

Republicans have so far failed to advance legislation that would keep the government running when the new financial year starts on October 1.

Instead, they are preparing four separate spending bills, most of which reflect the deep cuts sought by the party’s right flank. They are certain to be rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate, as they are far below spending levels outlined in the deal with Biden.

The White House said Biden would veto two of those bills.

Former US president Donald Trump has cheered on a government shutdown. Photo: Reuters

The House could vote on those bills on Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said. Passage of the spending bills could give Republicans some leverage in negotiations with the Senate.

McCarthy said he hopes that would give him leeway to advance a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running through October 31. Some hard-right Republicans have balked at that idea.

“I still believe if you shut down, we are in a weaker position. You need the time to fund the government while you pass all the appropriations bills,” he said, adding that he thought the main focus of the overall spending fight should be new immigration controls on the border.

The House Rules Committee met on Friday afternoon to consider the four bills, which would fund the military, homeland security, agriculture programmes, the State Department and other foreign operations for the full financial year.

Republicans hold a narrow 221-212 majority in the House and can afford very few defections.

On Thursday, the House blocked a procedural vote on a US$886 billion defence spending bill, as five Republicans joined Democrats to capsize it. It was the third time the Republicans had failed to advance that legislation, which typically gets broad support from the party.

Trump has cheered on a shutdown, which is not a foregone conclusion. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, has scheduled a procedural vote on Tuesday evening to advance a stopgap funding bill.

If it passes, McCarthy would have to decide whether he would bring it up for a vote in the House, knowing it could enrage his far-right Republicans.

That could spark a move to remove McCarthy from his speakership, leading to further chaos in the House.