US Senator Bob Menendez vows to stay in Congress, fight bribery charges

US Democratic Senator Bob Menendez on Monday denied wrongdoing and vowed to stay in Congress on Monday after prosecutors charged him and his wife with taking bribes from three New Jersey businessmen.

Menendez’s stance defied calls from elected officials in his state of New Jersey, including the state’s Democratic governor, to step down. His decision to remain in the Senate may complicate his party’s efforts to maintain their narrow 51-49 majority in that chamber, although New Jersey has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972.

Menendez has stepped down temporarily from his role as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Senate Democratic rules require any member charged with a felony to give up their leadership position, though they can take it back if they are found not guilty.

“I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey’s senior senator,” Menendez, 69, said in his first public remarks since he was charged.